Alvarez was assigned outright to Double-A Frisco on Saturday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.

Alvarez was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday to make room for Ricardo Rodriguez on the 40-man roster, and will remain at Double-A Frisco. The 23-year-old has an unsightly .189/.279/.283 slash line with 53 strikeouts in 159 at-bats for the RoughRiders this season.

