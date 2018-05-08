Alvarez was sent back to Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Alvarez was up for just one day and did not get into a major-league game. He was sent right back down when Adrian Beltre (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list. Alvarez is hitting just .196/.290/.299 for Frisco, making him an unlikely candidate for another promotion, though he's already been called up once so it's certainly possible.

