Alvarez was dealt to the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations.

Alvarez was recently designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday following the addition of Pedro Florimon to the 40-man roster. The second baseman appeared in 54 games at the Double-A level in 2017, slashing .247/.321/.382 with four home runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases.

