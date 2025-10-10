Bader (groin) went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in Game 4 of the NLDS on Thursday against the Dodgers.

Bader was out of the lineup due to a groin injury but appeared as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning. He was immediately replaced for defensive purposes, suggesting he may not have been feeling healthy enough to handle left field. Bader could be headed for recovery early in the offseason, but he should be healthy in plenty of time for spring training.