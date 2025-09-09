Phillies' Harrison Bader: Batting leadoff Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bader will start in center field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Mets.
The Phillies have had to shake up the top of their lineup with Trea Turner (hamstring) sidelined. Bryce Harper was up in the leadoff spot against a righty Monday, and it's Bader at the top of the batting order Tuesday versus southpaw Sean Manaea. Bader has had reverse splits this season, but he's traditionally been a much better hitter in his career against lefties, sporting a .762 OPS as compared to a .695 OPS versus righties.
