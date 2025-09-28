default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Bader's streak of 18 consecutive starts comes to an end in the Phillies' regular-season finale, with Brandon Marsh patrolling center field. Badger had served as Philadelphia's leadoff hitter in 17 consecutive games before Sunday, but now that Trea Turner's healthy, Bader will likely slide to the back half of the order.

More News