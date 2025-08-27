Bader went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.

The homer was Bader's 14th of the season and his second since being acquired by the Phillies. The veteran outfielder is playing a significant role in center field with his new club, slashing .288/.386/.441 with three doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored over his last 70 plate appearances. The three-hit game was Bader's fourth of the year as well.