Bader went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bader's bat has cooled a bit after his surge last week, but he's still gone 21-for-51 (.412) over his last 11 games, a span that includes a quartet of three-hit efforts. The outfielder tied the game at 2-2 with his fifth-inning blast Friday. For the season, he's set career highs with a .287/.358/.471 slash line, 17 homers and 54 RBI across 138 games while adding 58 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.