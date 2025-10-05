An MRI on Bader's left groin didn't reveal a tear or major strain, and the team remains hopeful he'll play in Monday's Game 2 against the Dodgers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bader departed Game 1 with what was initially deemed a hamstring strain, but manager Rob Thompson clarified postgame that it's a groin injury. Bader's MRI results are encouraging, as it seems he's avoided a significant injury, and he'll have a shot at returning for Game 2. If he can't go, Brandon Marsh would be the likeliest candidate to start in center field.