Bader went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Mets.

Bader made his first start as the leadoff hitter since joining the Phillies. After striking out in the first inning, he ripped a solo shot in the second. He later scored another run in the seventh and knocked an RBI single in the eighth. Bader has gone 35-for-105 (.333) with four home runs and 19 runs scored as a Phillie. For the year, he owns a .279/.355/.465 slash line with 37 extra-base hits through 425 plate appearances.