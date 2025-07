The Phillies acquired Bader from the Twins on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Phillies were looking for a right-handed-hitting outfielder to take some at-bats away from the lefty-swinging Max Kepler and/or Brandon Marsh. Bader fits that need well, as he's slashed .258/.339/.439 with 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases for the Twins this season and has a career .776 OPS versus southpaws. He's making $6.25 million in 2025 and is an impending free agent.