Manager Rob Thomson said after Saturday's loss to the Dodgers that Bader was removed from the game due to groin tightness, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies initially announced Bader was removed from the contest due to a left hamstring strain, but Thomson clarified it's a groin issue. It's unclear if Bader will be able to recover enough in time to play in Monday's Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers. Both Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler saw time in center field following Bader's departure Saturday.