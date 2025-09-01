Bader will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Brewers.

After being acquired from the Twins on July 31, Bader started in just three of the Phillies' first seven games of August, but he appears to have since moved into a quasi-everyday role. He included this past month by starting in 17 of the final 22 contests, slashing .328/.408/.475 with one home run, three RBI and nine runs. Given that he's swinging a hot bat and is an excellent defender, Bader could end up being prioritized ahead of Nick Castellanos -- who is out of the lineup Monday -- Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh in the final month of the season.