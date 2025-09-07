default-cbs-image
Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Miami.

Bader will head to the bench Sunday after a run of seven straight starts, during which he batted .286 (8-for-28) with three doubles, a homer, five RBI and six runs. Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos will start from left to right in the outfield in the series finale versus Miami.

