Phillies' Harrison Bader: Not in Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Miami.
Bader will head to the bench Sunday after a run of seven straight starts, during which he batted .286 (8-for-28) with three doubles, a homer, five RBI and six runs. Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos will start from left to right in the outfield in the series finale versus Miami.
