Bader went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI in Monday's 10-8 win against Milwaukee.

Bader drove in his first run with a double in the sixth inning and added another RBI double in the eighth before plating the final run of the contest with a single in the ninth. The veteran outfielder notched his third performance of at least three hits over his past 10 games, a period in which he's slashed .471/.514/.765 with a home run, five RBI and seven runs. Bader has earned a near-everyday spot in the lineup with his productive stretch, as he's started nine of the Phillies' past 10 games.