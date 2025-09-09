Bader went 3-for-4 with three singles in Monday's 1-0 victory over the Mets.

The Phillies outfielder notched his fifth three-hit performance since joining the club at the trade deadline, including his second against one of his former clubs, the Mets. Bader has taken control of the center field job in Philadelphia thanks to an impressive .320 (32-for-100) average with three homers, 17 runs scored and 11 RBI in 31 contests with his new team. Overall, the 31-year-old is now slashing .275/.352/.456 in 420 total plate appearances this season.