Duran (6-5) blew the save and took the loss Friday, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in the ninth inning as the Phillies fell 5-4 to the Nationals. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Called in to protect a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth, Duran gave up a one-out double to Dylan Crews and an RBI single to Daylen Lile to tie the game. Lile then stole third and scampered home on a J.T. Realmuto throwing error for the winning run, tagging Duran with his first blown save in seven chances since being acquired by Philadelphia. Despite the stumble, the right-hander still has a 1.35 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 8:0 K:BB over 6.2 innings for his new team, and his spot as closer is in no jeopardy.