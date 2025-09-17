Duran pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

Duran took a blown save Monday, but he was sharper Tuesday, throwing just 12 pitches (seven strikes) to retire the side. He's up to 31 saves on the year, 15 of which have come in a Phillies uniform since he was traded from the Twins. The closer has added a 1.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB through 67 innings between the two teams this season, with an even better 1.53 ERA and 0.79 WHIP over 17.2 innings for Philadelphia.