Duran struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 30th save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Royals.

The flame-throwing righty fired seven of nine pitches for strikes as he breezed through the top of the Kansas City order. Duran has converted 14 of 15 save chances since joining the Phillies, reaching 30 for the first time in his career, and over 15.2 innings for his new club he's delivered a stellar 1.15 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 21:0 K:BB.