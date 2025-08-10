Duran notched the save in Sunday's 4-2 win at Texas, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

The 27-year-old flamethrower worked around a one-out single to secure his third save since joining Philadelphia at the trade deadline. This marks the third consecutive season Duran has reached the 20-save plateau, as he remains one of the game's elite relievers. Through 53.1 total innings with the Phillies and Twins, the right-hander has pitched to a 1.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB.