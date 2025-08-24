Duran recorded his 23rd save of the season in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Nationals, giving up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

One night after blowing his first save as a Phillie, Duran was back on the mound, and the Nats nearly got to him again as back-to-back one-out hits put runners on the corners. The right-hander buckled down and struck out James Wood before getting CJ Abrams to fly out to end the game. Over nine appearances with his new club, Duran has delivered a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB in 7.2 innings while converting seven of eight save chances.