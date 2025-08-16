Duran (ankle) said Saturday he's feeling 100 percent after being carted off the field during Friday's game, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's an incredibly encouraging sign for the 27-year-old closer, who was struck by a comebacker in the right ankle Friday. Duran appears to be feeling well enough to pitch, but the Phillies could opt to give him a night off precautionarily, given his critical role and the team's recent investment.