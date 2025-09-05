Duran secured the save Thursday against Milwaukee, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

Duran posted his 26th save of the season and his 10th since landing with the Phillies before the trade deadline. The 27-year-old right-hander now has a 1.54 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 14:0 K:BB over 11.2 innings for Philadelphia. Duran has submitted a scoreless outing in 12 of his last 14 appearances, and he's locked in as the club's closer.