Duran threw a clean inning during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He struck out two.

After briefly stepping away from the Phillies to represent the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, Duran has since reported back to camp and is up to three scoreless frames with six punchouts and no walks during spring training. Following a trade away from the Twins at least year's deadline, the hard-throwing right-hander is all set to resume his duties as Philadelphia's closer to begin 2026. Duran delivered a 2.18 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and a sparkling 27:1 K:BB over 20.2 regular-season innings for the Phillies a year ago, successfully converting 16 of his 19 save opportunities.