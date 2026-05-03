Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that Duran (oblique) may not require a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Mattingly's comments came after Duran checked out fine following his bullpen session Saturday, during which the right-hander touched 100 miles per hour with his fastball. The Phillies are still deciding on the next steps for Duran, who is eligible to come off the IL at any point after missing more than 15 days due to a left oblique strain. Brad Keller has collected the Phillies' lone save since Duran hit the shelf, but the closer's role should be Duran's for the taking once he's activated.