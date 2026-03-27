Duran picked up the save Thursday against the Rangers, allowing one hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

A three-run ninth inning for Texas opened the door for a save situation, allowing the hard-throwing right-hander to enter the game and shut the door for his first save of the season. Duran is set up as Philadelphia's primary closer to open the campaign, dazzling a year ago while producing a 2.18 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 27:1 K:BB across 20.2 regular-season frames for the Phillies.