Duran earned a save against the Rangers on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Duran entered in the ninth frame with the task of protecting a one-run lead. Texas couldn't get anything going against him, as the right-hander retired the side in order on 16 pitches. Duran has converted a save in each of his first three appearances since joining the Phillies via trade July 30, and he's yet to give up a run or a hit across three frames spanning three innings. Including his time earlier this season with Minnesota, Duran has recorded 19 saves in 21 chances while posting a superb 1.89 ERA and 55:18 K:BB across 52.2 frames.