Duran earned a save against the Marlins on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Duran needed just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to set Miami down in order and secure the save. The righty closer continues to thrive since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline -- he's converted 11 of 12 save opportunities with his new team while posting a magnificent 15:0 K:BB and allowing just two earned runs over 12.2 innings spanning 15 appearances. Duran's save Saturday was his 27th of the campaign, tying the career-high mark he set with Minnesota in 2023.