Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Reaches 20 save mark

Duran earned the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duran was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a two-out single to collect his 20th save of the season. It continued a stellar June for the 28-year-old, who's held opponents scoreless in 10 of 11 appearances, with his only blemish coming in a blown save June 9. For the year, he's 20-for-21 in save chances with a 1.63 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 44:5 K:BB across 27.2 innings.