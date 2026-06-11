Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Rebounds for 17th save

Duran secured the save Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

After blowing his first save of the season Tuesday versus Toronto, Duran was shaky again Wednesday but managed to hold on for the save. The hard-throwing right-hander has established a strong grip as Philadelphia's closer, posting a 1.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB while converting 17 of his 18 save opportunities. Duran is tied for second in the National League in saves with Riley O'Brien.