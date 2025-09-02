Duran notched a save against the Brewers on Monday with a perfect inning of work.

Duran needed just six pitches to retire Milwaukee in order in the ninth inning. The right-handed closer has successfully converted nine of 10 save opportunities since joining Philadelphia at the trade deadline, registering a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB over 10.2 frames spanning 13 appearances over that stretch. Duran's save Monday was his 25th of the campaign, and he's just two shy of the career-high mark he established with Minnesota in 2023.