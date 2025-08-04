Duran struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Tigers.

Duran has converted saves in each of his first two appearances for the Phillies after being traded from the Twins at the deadline. The right-hander had a bit of a bumpy July to close out his Minnesota tenure, allowing four runs on 14 hits and four walks over 12 innings last month. Duran's save quantity should take a step up now that he's pitching for a contender, and he's unlikely to be challenged for closing duties. He's maintained a 1.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 54:18 K:BB through 51.1 innings while converting 18 of 20 save chances this season.