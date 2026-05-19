Duran secured the save Monday against the Reds, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

Duran has been especially dominant as of late, fanning multiple batters in six consecutive outings since coming off the injured list with an oblique strain in early May. The hard-throwing right-hander has established a very strong grip on Philadelphia's closer role, boasting a 1.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 12.2 innings while successfully converting all eight of his save opportunities.