Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Slams door for eighth save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran secured the save Monday against the Reds, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.
Duran has been especially dominant as of late, fanning multiple batters in six consecutive outings since coming off the injured list with an oblique strain in early May. The hard-throwing right-hander has established a very strong grip on Philadelphia's closer role, boasting a 1.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 12.2 innings while successfully converting all eight of his save opportunities.
More News
-
Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Punches out three for seventh save•
-
Phillies' Jhoan Duran: First save since return from IL•
-
Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Activation coming Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Jhoan Duran: May bypass rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Set for another bullpen Saturday•