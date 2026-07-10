Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Tallies 23rd save

Duran earned a save against the Reds on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Duran entered in the ninth inning tasked with protecting a fragile 1-0 lead. The veteran closer allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base via a single and a hit-by-pitch, but he was able to slam the door by retiring the following three hitters, including two by strikeout. Duran has converted seven straight save opportunities, posting a dominant 17:1 K:BB over 10 innings spanning 10 appearances in that span. He's headed to the All-Star Game having gone 23-for-24 on save chances so far this season.