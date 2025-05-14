Romano struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the save in a 2-1 win over the Cardinals in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Romano struck out the side on 13 pitches (10 strikes) to earn his second save in a row. He's on a six-inning scoreless streak, allowing just three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in that span. Romano has earned four saves in six chances this season and has added four holds. He's at an 8.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB, but he appears to have things under control after his early struggles. Romano's recent success has put him back in the mix for saves, though he could still share closing duties with Jose Alvarado, who allowed a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning while pitching in the eighth in this game.