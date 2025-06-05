Romano (1-2) was charged with the loss in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Toronto, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Romano was tasked with keeping the game tied at 1-1 in the ninth inning, but he gave up a walk-off single to Alejandro Kirk. The hard-throwing right-hander has been shaky since retaking the closer's job, recording a 7.11 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over his last 6.1 innings. Romano has gone 4-for-4 on save chances during this span, so he figures to remain Philadelphia's preferred ninth-inning weapon while leaving the door open for the likes of Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm if his struggles continue.