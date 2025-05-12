Romano struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.

Romano has pitched five consecutive scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking none in that span. He's picked up two saves and a hold during that stretch. Amid a rough start to the season, Romano was demoted to a low-leverage role, and a six-run blowup against the Marlins on April 19 didn't help him regain trust quickly. He's found a little bit of stability now, and it could be telling that Romano got the ninth inning against the heart of Cleveland's order while Jose Alvarado handled the eighth inning in Sunday's contest. However, barring an announcement from manager Rob Thomson, it's best to view the Phillies' bullpen as an emerging closer committee for now.