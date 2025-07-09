Romano (1-4) allowed three runs on three hits in one inning, taking a blown save and the loss in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Daniel Robert retired just one of three batters he faced in the eighth inning. Romano was able to clean up that mess, but he made one of his own in the ninth and couldn't escape it. Patrick Bailey knocked an inside-the-park home run after Romano allowed a double to Casey Schmitt and a single to Wilmer Flores. Romano has allowed seven runs over his last four outings, and this was his first save chance since he converted one May 29 versus Atlanta. He's struggled all year with a 7.44 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB over 32.2 innings, picking up eight saves, six holds and three blown saves. The Phillies' bullpen is a mess, but Romano's continued struggles likely mean Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm will continue to get more save chances.