Romano threw two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles, allowing no baserunners in the seventh frame.

That's now seven scoreless outings in the last eight appearances for Romano, who has tumbled down Philadelphia's bullpen pecking order after opening the season as its closer. The 32-year-old right-hander has managed to produce a strong 0.72 WHIP since the start of July, and although his 4.66 ERA during that span (9.2 innings) certainly has room for improvement, a portion of that figure is attributable to a pair of mistake pitches that culminated in home runs. While his recent form is encouraging overall, it's also worth noting Romano's average fastball velocity is down under 96 mph for the first time since 2019, which bears noting considering he's coming off a 2024 campaign that was ruined by right elbow troubles.