Romano struck out one batter in a scoreless inning and earned a save during Sunday's extra-inning win against the Cubs.

Romano threw 10 of 13 pitches for strikes to quickly retire the Cubs' 4-5-6 hitters and secure the 3-1 victory. He converted his first since April 4 and now has two in four chances. Romano has allowed at least one run in five of his 12 outings this season, resulting in a 12.19 ERA through 10.1 frames. Jose Alvarado earned a win after working a scoreless ninth inning.