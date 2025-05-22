Romano earned the save in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Rockies, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Romano has now turned in nine consecutive scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out 13 in that span. After a rough start to the season, Romano has reaffirmed his grip on the Phillies' closing job following the suspension of Jose Alvarado. Overall, the 32-year-old Romano sports a 6.87 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 18.1 innings this year while converting six of his eight save chances.