Mercado could make a spot start Sunday against the Athletics, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Mercado was moved to the bullpen after being roughed up by Atlanta in his latest start, however, the Phillies have scratched Zack Wheeler (back) from Sunday's upcoming scheduled start. That could set Mercado up to take one turn through the rotation, though he's unlikely to stick in the long term. It's also possible that Philadelphia opts for a bullpen game before heading into the All-Star break.