Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Mercado will move to the bullpen, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Mercado pitched well in his first major-league start against the Cubs last Tuesday but was then roughed up in his second outing in Atlanta on Sunday, coughing up five runs while recording just five outs. Tyler Phillips was effective in long relief of Mercado in the latter outing and will replace him in the rotation this weekend against the Athletics.