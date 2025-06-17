Abel (2-0) picked up the win Monday at Miami, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander had no issues limiting a subpar Marlins offense, completing his five frames in a tidy 77 pitches, 50 of which were strikes. The only blemish on Abel's line came via a Connor Norby single in the second inning. Through his first 20.1 innings, Abel now sports a 2.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB. His 1.8 BB/9 in the majors so far is especially impressive given that he has pitched at 4.1 BB/9 in 57 innings at Triple-A this season. The 23-year-old lines up to make his next start at home against the Mets this weekend.