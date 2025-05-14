Abel has a 1.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB in 41.1 innings over his last seven starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Abel's first start of the year was in line with his work at Triple-A in the past -- he gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings March 30 -- but he has been dialed in since. The Phillies have a healthy and productive big-league rotation, but Abel looks like a post-hype option if they have need of a spot starter or injury fill-in before Andrew Painter is ready.