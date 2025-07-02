Abel (2-2) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres, coughing up five runs on two hits and five walks over 1.2 innings as the Phillies fell 6-4. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander couldn't find the plate, tossing just 25 of 53 pitches for strikes before getting the hook and putting his bullpen behind the eight ball in the twin bill. Abel hadn't pitched since June 21 as a rain delay washed out his previous start, and the long layoff almost certainly contributed to his lack of sharpness. His ERA spiked from 3.47 to 5.04 as a result of this outing, and Abel will try to get back on track in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.