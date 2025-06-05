Abel didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays after giving up one run on three hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Although Abel wasn't nearly as dominant as he was in his first start, when he fanned nine in six shutout innings, he was still highly effective. The rookie right-hander did generate just five whiffs, but he's now surrendered only one run while producing a promising 11:0 K:BB over the first 11.1 innings of his major-league career. With Aaron Nola (ankle) still yet to go on a minor-league rehab assignment, Abel's next turn in Philadelphia's rotation is tentatively slated for early next week against a Pirates club with a miserable .638 OPS over 31 games since the start of May.