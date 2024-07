The Phillies promoted Aldegheri from High-A Jersey Shore to Double-A Reading on Tuesday.

He made his Double-A debut three days later, taking the loss in a start against Akron after striking out eight over five innings while allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. The 22-year-old lefty joined the Reading rotation after dazzling over his 13 starts at the High-A level, where he turned in a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while striking out 94 batters over 68 innings.