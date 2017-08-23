Joseph went a combined 3-for-8 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

The Phillies dropped both ends of the twin bill thanks to some dreadful pitching, but Joseph did his best to slug the team towards comebacks. He hadn't homered since July 28, hitting just .155 (11-for-71) during that power outage, and it as beginning to look like the only thing keeping Rhys Hoskins from taking his job at first base was the fact that they needed Hoskins in left field due to all their outfield injuries. A big finish to 2017, however, could still help bolster Joseph's job prospects for next year.