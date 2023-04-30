Wheeler (3-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Astros. He struck out seven.

Wheeler looked the part of an ace Saturday, holding Houston scoreless in six innings while fanning seven and not allowing a single baserunner to reach third base. The 33-year-old appears to be turning the corner after a rough start to 2023, striking out 18 and giving up three runs on six hits over his last 12 innings of work after tallying a 4.69 ERA and 23 hits while failing to pick up a win during his first four starts (20.2 innings). Considering Wheeler's long track record of fantasy excellence, managers should expect more good things to come. Wheeler is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Red Sox.